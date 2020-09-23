Jam Kamal approves projects of higher education residential institutions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of development affairs and approved the design of master planning of new projects for construction of higher education residential institutions, colleges, polytechnic institutes and law colleges included in the development programme for the current financial year.

The projects including upgrading of three Balochistan Residential Colleges, 17 Degree Colleges, three Polytechnic Institutes, one Law College and 11 educational institutions, said Minister for Communications and Works (C&W), Mir Arif Jan Mohammad Hassani.

Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development, Secretary Finance, Secretary Communications, Secretary Higher Education and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of 107 priority development projects besides ongoing and new projects included in this year's Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Additional Chief Secretary Planning briefed the meeting about the progress of development schemes in detail.

The Chief Minister directed to increase the progress of implementation of ongoing projects and start immediate implementation of new plans.

The Secretary Higher Education gave a briefing on Design Master Planning and other related matters.

The project consultant briefed the meeting in details of facilities included the projects of Balochistan Residential Colleges said that the cost of each BRC to be constructed on 50 acres is estimated at Rs, 1292 million in which Admin Block, Academic Block, Hostels for Students, Teachers, Accommodation of Principal, Vice Principal, Staff Colony, Mosque and Sports Facilities.

The Chief Minister directed to make some changes in the design and instructed that provision of sports facilities, football, swimming pool, provision of auditorium and generator facilities would be ensured.