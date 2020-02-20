Jam Kamal assures people to remove backwardness of Chagai

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday visited Reko-Diq to inspect its mines areas where he said all available resources would be utilized for development of Chagai district including Reko-Diq and welfare of public

He expressed his keen interest in development of mining areas and directed the officials of the Mineral Department to immediately submit proposal development plan of Reko Diq under consultation of local people.

Where people informed the Chief Minister about district Chagai and Reko-Diq's backwards and other problems being faced by them in the area. Reko-Diq's copper, gold and natural resources have assets of Balcohistan's people", they said saying Chagai district was considered in rich and highly valuable minerals in region and its geographical location, Chagai was a gateway to Central Asia connecting Iran and Europe.

Chief Minister Balochistan assured the people that all basic problems of Chagai district and Reko Diq would be resolved on top priority, saying all available resources would be utilized for development of the area and welfare of local.

Earlier, Secretary Mineral Department Muhammad Zafar Bukhari briefed the Chief Minister Balochsitan regarding Reko-Diq and mineral area in detail.

Provincial Minister Mir Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary sports, Secretary Industrial accompanied with Chief Minister Balochistan during visiting.