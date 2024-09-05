Open Menu

Jam Kamal Assures To Address Compensation Issue For Hyderabad Cylinder Blast Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday assured that he would convey the matter of compensation for the victims of the cylinder blast in Hyderabad to the Prime Minister.

Responding to a point raised by Wasim Hussain in the National Assembly, the minister said, "I will convey to the Prime Minister regarding the compensation and the process will be expedited.

"

He also noted that, as advised by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), individuals involved in the sale of gas are required to strictly follow the established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

