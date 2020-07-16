UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jam Kamal, Buzdar Visit CMH Quetta To Enquire After Health Of Injured Soldier

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Jam Kamal, Buzdar visit CMH Quetta to enquire after health of injured soldier

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with Cheif Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar here on Wednesday visited Combined Military Hospital ( CMH) and inquired about the well-being of the injured security personnel. They prayed for early recovery the injured soldiers in firing of terrorists in Panjgur district.

They talked to the wounded soldiers and appreciated their high morale, adding that the entire nation was supporting them. The Pakistani nation was united for the complete elimination of terrorists, they added.

" We are proud of our brave officers and personnel of the security forces. The determination of the Pakistani nation is strong to defeat the menace of terrorism," they mentioned.

On this occasion, the management of CMH informed the Chief Ministers about the medical treatment facilities which were being provided to the injured soldiers.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar arrived at Quetta Airport after visiting of Zairat Quaid Residency where Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial ministers welcomed the Punjab Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Firing Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Panjgur Airport

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

3 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

3 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

3 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

4 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.