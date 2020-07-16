Jam Kamal, Buzdar visit CMH Quetta to enquire after health of injured soldier

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with Cheif Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar here on Wednesday visited Combined Military Hospital ( CMH) and inquired about the well-being of the injured security personnel. They prayed for early recovery the injured soldiers in firing of terrorists in Panjgur district.

They talked to the wounded soldiers and appreciated their high morale, adding that the entire nation was supporting them. The Pakistani nation was united for the complete elimination of terrorists, they added.

" We are proud of our brave officers and personnel of the security forces. The determination of the Pakistani nation is strong to defeat the menace of terrorism," they mentioned.

On this occasion, the management of CMH informed the Chief Ministers about the medical treatment facilities which were being provided to the injured soldiers.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar arrived at Quetta Airport after visiting of Zairat Quaid Residency where Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan along with provincial ministers welcomed the Punjab Chief Minister.