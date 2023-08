Jam Kamal calls on Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Former Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Tuesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, Jam Kamal congratulated Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on assuming the charge of Caretaker PM.

He also extended best wishes to him.

Caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq thanked Jam Kamal for his best wishes.

Politician Ali Mardan Domki was also present on the occasion.