Jam Kamal Calls On Governor Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:38 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan called on Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House on Thursday.

The overall law and order situation of the province, issues of mutual interest including ongoing development projects in Balochistan were discussed in detail during the meeting.

