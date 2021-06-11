Jam Kamal calls on Governor Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan called on Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan called on Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House on Thursday.

The overall law and order situation of the province, issues of mutual interest including ongoing development projects in Balochistan were discussed in detail during the meeting.