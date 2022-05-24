UrduPoint.com

Jam Kamal Calls On Maulana Wasey

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 05:15 PM

Jam Kamal calls on Maulana Wasey

Former Chief Minister of Balochistan and President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Jam Kamal on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Housing and Works and Jameet Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Provincial Ameer Maulana Abdul Wasey here at his residence

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Former Chief Minister of Balochistan and President Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Jam Kamal on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Housing and Works and Jameet Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Provincial Ameer Maulana Abdul Wasey here at his residence.

BAP leaders and members of the provincial assembly including Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Haji Mitha Khan, Saleem Khosa and Arif Jan Mohammad Hasni were among the delegation who met the federal minister and JUI Ameer.

The overall political situation, future of no-confidence motion against chief minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizinjio besides matters of mutual interests were discussed during the meeting.

It might be recalled that BAP lawmakers including former CM Balochistan Jam Kamal filed a no-confidence motion against Abdul Quddus Bizinjo in the Balochistan Assembly.

The likeminded BAP MPAs were holding meetings with the leaders of different political parties who have their representation in the provincial assembly of Balochistan to complete the required members in their support for a no-confidence motion.

Related Topics

Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Provincial Assembly Housing

Recent Stories

ICCI delegation to visit Rashakai Special Economic ..

ICCI delegation to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zones

1 minute ago
 25,533 new companies registered with 51% growth in ..

25,533 new companies registered with 51% growth in FY 21: SECP Annual report

1 minute ago
 NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

47 minutes ago
 Very hot, dry weather likely to persist in Sindh

Very hot, dry weather likely to persist in Sindh

1 minute ago
 Ankara Says Will Discuss NATO Membership With Swed ..

Ankara Says Will Discuss NATO Membership With Sweden, Finland in Turkish Capital ..

1 minute ago
 Sherani forest inferno controlled: Balochistan gov ..

Sherani forest inferno controlled: Balochistan govt

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.