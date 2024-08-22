Open Menu

Jam Kamal Chairs Feedback Meeting On FoodAg-2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Jam Kamal chairs feedback meeting on FoodAg-2024

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired a feedback meeting on the 2nd edition of the FoodAg exhibition, which was held from 9th to 11th August 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan chaired a feedback meeting on the 2nd edition of the FoodAg exhibition, which was held from 9th to 11th August 2024.

Briefing the Commerce Minister, Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwalla informed that 320 companies participated in the event and 873 buyers from 73 countries attended the 3 day event.

TDAP also arranged 6500 sector-specific B2B meetings of foreign buyers with local exhibitors leading to an expected business generation of USD 1.2 billion.

Furthermore, Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) of US$ 100 Million were also signed during the events. 13 Regulatory Authorities from different countries also attended the event to resolve quarantine and certification issues. TDAP also organized G2G meetings with their counterparts.

The Commerce Minister appreciated the efforts of TDAP and resolved to provide all possible assistance to TDAP in enhancing agro-export to the world. The meeting decided that the 3rd edition will be held in September 2025 and it will be a day's event.

Provincial Agriculture Departments will be provided space for showcasing the potential to foreign buyers.

The 2nd edition of FoodAg 2024, the flagship event of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Ministry of Commerce was inaugurated by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on 9th August.

FoodAg is a sector-specific trade event organized by the Government of Pakistan where buyers from all across the world are invited to visit Pakistan and meet their business partners in the country and see for themselves the whole range of Agro and food sector products showcased and offered by Pakistani companies to meet their procurement and sourcing needs.

This year around 873 foreign buyers/importers visited from 73 countries to participate in the event whereas 320 exhibitors have exhibited their products in FoodAg 2024.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Business Agriculture Visit United States Dollars August September Commerce Event All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan