Jam Kamal Chairs Meeting To Review COVID-19 Situation In Balochistan

Tue 27th July 2021

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the current situation of coronavirus in the province, delta variant, vaccination, number of positive cases, penalties for violation of SOPs implants, beds available for corona patients in hospitals and increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in Makran Division

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Aziz Ahmad Jamali, Secretary Specialized Health Care Noor-ul-Haq Baloch, Secretary Information Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch and other concerned officials attended the meeting, Briefing the participants of the meeting, the Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare said that so far, 455,410 people in the province had been vaccinated.

He also informed the meeting about the number of high flu patients in Quetta, Gwadar, Ketch and Panjgur and added that violators of SOPs were raided at various places and fines were also imposed on them.

He told that the rate of Covid positive cases recorded during the last seven days was 2.7 percent in Quetta, 24.7 percent in Katche and 28.7 percent in Gwadar. He further informed the meeting about the corona vaccination in all the districts across the province.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that coronavirus was changing its form and the fourth wave of the virus might prove to be very dangerous saying, the implementation of SOPs is essential to avoid Delta variants.

He also directed the concerned authorities to expedite the legislative process for implementation of SOPS and to improve the technical human resources to prevent the next wave of the virus.

