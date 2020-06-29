UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jam Kamal Condemns Karachi Stock Exchange Terrorist Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:42 PM

Jam Kamal condemns Karachi Stock Exchange terrorist attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Karachi Stock Exchange and expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the act of terrorism

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Karachi Stock Exchange and expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the act of terrorism.

He also paid rich tribute to the security forces which foiled the terrorist attack timely.

He said all nation was united against terrorists and their nefarious designs would be foiled through the cooperation of public and security forces.

The act of terrorism was a conspiracy to sabotage Pakistan's peace and economic activities, Jam Kamal said adding anti-national elements could never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He also expressed his condolences and sympathies to the families of martyrs and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Karachi Stock Exchange All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

15 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

30 minutes ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

30 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

1 hour ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

Digital X-ray machine installed at THQ Hospital Ja ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.