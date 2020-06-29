Jam Kamal condemns Karachi Stock Exchange terrorist attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Karachi Stock Exchange and expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the act of terrorism.

He also paid rich tribute to the security forces which foiled the terrorist attack timely.

He said all nation was united against terrorists and their nefarious designs would be foiled through the cooperation of public and security forces.

The act of terrorism was a conspiracy to sabotage Pakistan's peace and economic activities, Jam Kamal said adding anti-national elements could never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He also expressed his condolences and sympathies to the families of martyrs and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.