Jam Kamal Directs Commissioner Makran Division To Cope Rain Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:28 PM

Jam Kamal directs Commissioner Makran Division to cope rain incident

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday directed Commissioner Makran Division, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other relevant departments to be fully prepared for coping effectively with any emergency creating situation from ongoing rain in Makran Division

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday directed Commissioner Makran Division, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other relevant departments to be fully prepared for coping effectively with any emergency creating situation from ongoing rain in Makran Division.

He instructed Commissioner, district administration and PDMA that they should be ready for working of rescue and relief activities according to the emergency and emergency centers in Gwadar and Turbat would be set up where relevant department's staffs to be deployed, said press release issued here.

Chief Minister ordered Commissioner to continuously monitor situation and to inform the Chief Secretariat in this context, saying precautionary steps would be taken in rain related areas for ensuring safety of people in respective areas.

Directives were also issued to all relevant sectors to maintain coordination with each them to provide emergency response in expected heavy rains by Chief Minister Balochistan.

