Jam Kamal Directs Gwadar Civic Body, District Admin To Address Public Issues On Priority

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 01:20 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday directed Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) director general and deputy commissioner to address public issues particularly 'Gwadar Old Town' in order to remove their apprehensions.

He expressed these views during the visit of Gwardar Old Town and interacted with the local inhabitants of the area.

The chief minister said it was the topmost priority of provincial government to ensure Gwadar's development and address local people's issues.

He observed that without public participation in development projects, neither the confidence of local people could be raised, nor the port city could be developed.

He, on this occasion, assured the people for redressal of their issues on priority and said he would seek their consultation in the development of the port city.

He said the provincial government was making all out efforts to provide basic facilities to the people at their door-step.

The chief minister also visited Guzrwan Ward and directed the quarter concerned to take measures for improving the irrigation system of the area.

