Jam Kamal directs investigation against former DG Health

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has directed investigation against former Director General Health on allegation of corruption, a handout issued by CM Secretariat said.

Anti Corruption Establishment had requested CM for conversion of inquiry into investigation after having collected substantial evidences against him.