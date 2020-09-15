UrduPoint.com
Jam Kamal Directs Investigation Against Former DG Health

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:14 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has directed investigation against former Director General Health on allegation of corruption, a handout issued by CM Secretariat said.

Anti Corruption Establishment had requested CM for conversion of inquiry into investigation after having collected substantial evidences against him.

