Jam Kamal Directs Investigation Against Former DG Health
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:14 PM
Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has directed investigation against former Director General Health on allegation of corruption, a handout issued by CM Secretariat said
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has directed investigation against former Director General Health on allegation of corruption, a handout issued by CM Secretariat said.
Anti Corruption Establishment had requested CM for conversion of inquiry into investigation after having collected substantial evidences against him.