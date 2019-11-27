Jam Kamal for adequate measures to prevent women, children harassment issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday said provincial government was taking practical steps for the prevention of women and children's physical harassment in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to Dr Fauzia Saeed - active member of Protection of Human Rights and Women's Rights - who called on him here at the Chief Secretariat Office, a press release said.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mahjabeen Sheeran, Department of Development of Woman Secretary Sahira Attah and other women were present on the occasion.

Issues related to prevention of harassment and protection of women and children came under discussion during the meeting.

The chief minister said necessary legislation would also be made to overcome the issues pertaining to women and children.

He informed that special cells had been set up at districts level to handle harassment cases and disclosed that a cell had also been established here at the Chief Secretariat office for monitoring district cells performance.

He said the protection of women was being ensured keeping in view the provincial values and tradition.

Dr, Fouzia Saeed also appreciated efforts of the chief minister for taking feasible measures to prevent harassment of women and children on priority basis.

A decision to establish helpline and databases in specialized cells would also be made possible in the meeting.