Open Menu

Jam Kamal For Pakistan's Participation In Expo 2025 Osaka To Achieve Strategic Objectives

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Jam Kamal for Pakistan's participation in Expo 2025 Osaka to achieve strategic objectives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday expressed his desire for Pakistan's maximum participation in the Expo 2025 Osaka to achieve desired goals.

The expo is scheduled to be held from April 13 to October 13 in Japan.

The Minister, earlier, visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and took briefing about the upcoming international exhibitions scheduled to be held in Japan and Pakistan.

While briefing the Minister Jam Kamal, the Regional Director General Islamabad Muhammead Naseer via video link informed the minister that Expo 2025 Osaka is going to be held in Japan under the theme of 'Designing Future Society for Our Lives' from April 13 to October 13, 2025 at Yumeshima, Osaka in Japan.

He said that Pakistan out of three sub-themes of the exhibition had shown its interest to participate in Connecting Lives and Empowering Lives.

Naseer said that Pakistan had applied for participating in the exhibition and expected to get approval from the exhibitors soon.

He said that a summary had also been finalized and sent for the approval to the ministry.

TDAP Director General of Agro and Food Divison Pakistan Horticulture and Export Company Athar Hussain Khokhar while briefing the Commerce Minister said that the TDAP is scheduled to organize second International Food and Agriculture Exhibition from August 9 to 11, 2024 at the Expo Centre Karachi.

He said that the FoodAg is preparing to exhibit food and agricultural products of the country. He said that delegates from 55 countries have been invited to participate in the exhibition.

The Minister was also briefed about the expected increase in the export of Rice, Maize etc. He was further informed that Pakistan had an opportunity to grab market of meat in China.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad China Agriculture Company Osaka Japan April August October Market Commerce From

Recent Stories

President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

24 minutes ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

58 minutes ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

1 hour ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

2 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

20 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan