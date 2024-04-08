- Home
Jam Kamal For Pakistan's Participation In Expo 2025 Osaka To Achieve Strategic Objectives
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Monday expressed his desire for Pakistan's maximum participation in the Expo 2025 Osaka to achieve desired goals.
The expo is scheduled to be held from April 13 to October 13 in Japan.
The Minister, earlier, visited the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and took briefing about the upcoming international exhibitions scheduled to be held in Japan and Pakistan.
While briefing the Minister Jam Kamal, the Regional Director General Islamabad Muhammead Naseer via video link informed the minister that Expo 2025 Osaka is going to be held in Japan under the theme of 'Designing Future Society for Our Lives' from April 13 to October 13, 2025 at Yumeshima, Osaka in Japan.
He said that Pakistan out of three sub-themes of the exhibition had shown its interest to participate in Connecting Lives and Empowering Lives.
Naseer said that Pakistan had applied for participating in the exhibition and expected to get approval from the exhibitors soon.
He said that a summary had also been finalized and sent for the approval to the ministry.
TDAP Director General of Agro and Food Divison Pakistan Horticulture and Export Company Athar Hussain Khokhar while briefing the Commerce Minister said that the TDAP is scheduled to organize second International Food and Agriculture Exhibition from August 9 to 11, 2024 at the Expo Centre Karachi.
He said that the FoodAg is preparing to exhibit food and agricultural products of the country. He said that delegates from 55 countries have been invited to participate in the exhibition.
The Minister was also briefed about the expected increase in the export of Rice, Maize etc. He was further informed that Pakistan had an opportunity to grab market of meat in China.
