Jam Kamal greets Christen community on Christmas

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday greeted to the Christian community on celebration of Christmas

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday greeted to the Christian community on celebration of Christmas

He said the Christen Community is using all capabilities for the development of country and its role in this regard is commendable.

Chief Minister said government was ensuring the protection of the rights of all minorities in the province including the Christian community.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony regarding Christmas at Chief Minister Secretariat in Quetta.

Chief Minister said the job quota of all minorities is being implemented under legal process who are living in the country and Balochistan, saying entire minorities have full freedom to pay their religious worship.

He also urged the Christian community to share in their joys with those who are unable to celebrate Christmas and pray for stability and prosperity of the country in their worship.

The Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also cut a Christmas cake with members of Balochistan cabinet and the Christian community.