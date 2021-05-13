UrduPoint.com
Jam Kamal Greets Nation On Eid-ul Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Jam Kamal greets nation on Eid-ul Fitr

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday congratulated the nation and the entire Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The chief minister, in a message, said Eid-ul Fitr was a special gift from Allah Almighty after the holy month of Ramazan, which taught the Muslims not only to endure hunger and thirst but also guided them to leave all evils.

He prayed the Allah Mighty may acceptance of the prayers and supplications of those Muslims, "who understand the philosophy of fasting and worship according to its spirit." He urged the resourceful persons to share the joys with those who could not afford to celebrate the Eid.

The chief minister said that keeping in view the current situation of coronavirus, people should celebrate Eid with simplicity, stay at home, maintain social distance, and avoid going to parties and gatherings.

He said unnecessary travel should also be avoided as it would save the people themselves, and their children and family members from the virus.

He also urged the Muslims to pray for the eradication of coronavirus and speedy recovery of the victims of the virus, and for the development and integrity of the country and the nation.

He also strongly condemned the Israeli aggression and attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine, and urged international community to take strict notice of the Israeli aggression.

He said that the attack on innocent worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque was a violation of human rights and international law which should be strongly condemned.

