Jam Kamal Held Past Regimes Responsible For Backwardness Of Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Jam Kamal held past regimes responsible for backwardness of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Monday while recalling negligence on the part of previous regimes in conducting fairly the state affairs assured that he was fully committed for good governance and overcoming backwardness from the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he regretted that Balochistan was neglected in the past and was only remembered at the time of politics in the country, adding, no one can accept the narrative which the opposition PDM has started to present all of a sudden as it is basically the agenda of our enemies.

CM further criticized that the sole aim of the PDM leaders was to save themselves from the accountability process and for this purpose they could go to any extent.

"We failed to use our resources in a planned and judicious manner," he said, adding that from now on, he would use "our own resources for speedy economic and social development" of the province and its people.

In the past, he said, these opposition leaders had used institutions to protect their corruption only.

He said opposition parties have no public interest agenda and they are trying to hoodwink the people through criticism for the sake of criticism.

The prime minister and his team have been taking solid steps to improve the economy. The journey of public service will not halt and will continue, CM added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal also lamented the remarks of Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan (JUP) leader Shah Owais Noorani during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally where he called for establishing Balochistan as a separate state.

Jam kamal said that Opposition should stop such statements as all provinces of the country are equal and rather Balochistan is the biggest province of the country.

He said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was promoting the narrative of Pakistan'senemies which is shameful.

Jam Kamal said holding protest was the right of the opposition but it should avoid defaming the national institutions for their personal interests.

