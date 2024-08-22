Jam Kamal Highlights State Life Insurance's Vital Role In Supporting Families
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, emphasized the significant impact of State Life Insurance policies on families across the country during his address at the State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) Summit 2024.
The event, held at a local hotel, celebrated SLIC's achievements and highlighted the contributions of its leadership and team.
Jam Kamal acknowledged the longstanding support that State Life Insurance has provided, helping numerous families sustain themselves over the years. "State Life Insurance policies have been a lifeline for many, enabling families to survive and thrive," he stated.
The minister commended the SLIC team, especially the executives, chairman, and board members, for their dedication to the corporation’s success.
He also addressed criticisms regarding the healthcare program managed by State Life, noting concerns over financial management and resource allocation. "There has been criticism about the costs and management, but overall, the services provided to the private sector and citizens are substantial.
The program’s scale and reach are something we often underestimate," he remarked.
Reflecting on his tenure as Chief Minister of Balochistan, Jam Kamal recalled how the province actively pursued the federal-level healthcare initiative, integrating it into the provincial budget despite reservations regarding costs and auditing challenges.
He further highlighted the crucial role of data management in improving healthcare delivery. "The extensive data preserved by SLIC offers valuable insights not just into disease trends but also into patient demographics, travel patterns, and regional healthcare needs," he noted.
Looking ahead, the minister expressed optimism about further collaboration between federal and provincial governments, with a focus on extending healthcare services to underprivileged communities. "Strengthening these initiatives will ultimately benefit the people of Pakistan, especially those in underserved areas," he concluded.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam7 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB7 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority7 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal7 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM7 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister7 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case7 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner7 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui7 hours ago