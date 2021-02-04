Jam Kamal inaugurates Garuk Storage Dam at Kharan

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday inaugurated Garuk Storage Dam located on Garuk River at Kharan district to resolve water woes of the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday inaugurated Garuk Storage Dam located on Garuk River at Kharan district to resolve water woes of the area.

On the occasion the chief minister was briefed by the project engineer on the newly constructed dam on his visit of the site.

During his visit, the chief minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Kharan Namak Pass road, Yakmach to Balndak raod in his visit of Rakhshan division.

The chief minister has also reviewed, examined the quality of the on going development projects initiated in the division.

Jam Kamal said all available resources would be utilized for uplift of the Kharan area. The government was striving hard to bring all less developed areas at par with the developed ones.

He opened hostel for working women, incubation centre and ladies bazaar to empower and facilitate women, enabling them to play a role for the development of the province.

The chief minister was also initiates the Women business Incubation Centre in Kharan with the aim to support women to set up their businesses, enhance their entrepreneurship skills and overcome the challenges being faced by them in market.

The police jawan presented guard of honor to the Chief Minister on his arrival at the commissioner office.

He also addressed the workers of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and people from various walk of life at the resident former minister for home affairs Mir Shoaib Nosherwani.