UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jam Kamal Inaugurates Garuk Storage Dam At Kharan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 09:27 PM

Jam Kamal inaugurates Garuk Storage Dam at Kharan

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday inaugurated Garuk Storage Dam located on Garuk River at Kharan district to resolve water woes of the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday inaugurated Garuk Storage Dam located on Garuk River at Kharan district to resolve water woes of the area.

On the occasion the chief minister was briefed by the project engineer on the newly constructed dam on his visit of the site.

During his visit, the chief minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Kharan Namak Pass road, Yakmach to Balndak raod in his visit of Rakhshan division.

The chief minister has also reviewed, examined the quality of the on going development projects initiated in the division.

Jam Kamal said all available resources would be utilized for uplift of the Kharan area. The government was striving hard to bring all less developed areas at par with the developed ones.

He opened hostel for working women, incubation centre and ladies bazaar to empower and facilitate women, enabling them to play a role for the development of the province.

The chief minister was also initiates the Women business Incubation Centre in Kharan with the aim to support women to set up their businesses, enhance their entrepreneurship skills and overcome the challenges being faced by them in market.

The police jawan presented guard of honor to the Chief Minister on his arrival at the commissioner office.

He also addressed the workers of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and people from various walk of life at the resident former minister for home affairs Mir Shoaib Nosherwani.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Police Business Water Visit Road Dam Kharan SITE Women Market All From Government

Recent Stories

US, France Expect Rapid Results in Beirut Blast Pr ..

36 seconds ago

President of ICRC lauds UAE’s international huma ..

15 minutes ago

US Treasury Secretary Says Needs to 'Understand De ..

37 seconds ago

NATO Chief, Belgian Prime Minister Discuss Strengt ..

39 seconds ago

Committee reviews projects under Karachi Transform ..

41 seconds ago

AJK President, PM vows to continue moral, politica ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.