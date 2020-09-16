Jam Kamal inaugurates Trade Terminal in Badini area

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday inaugurated Trade Terminal in Badini area at Pak-Afghan Border and said the government had completed record development projects and many others were underway

KILA SAIFULLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Wednesday inaugurated Trade Terminal in Badini area at Pak-Afghan Border and said the government had completed record development projects and many others were underway.

"The condition of the province would have been much better today, if the available resources were utilized properly in the past regimes," he expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Trade Terminal in Badini.

The chief minister said that the setting up of trade terminals and border markets in the border areas of the province would create employment opportunities and increase economic activities in the area.

"The credit for the development of Balochistan goes to the provincial and Federal government, Pakistan Army and FC," he said.

The Prime Minister, the Chief of Army Staff and the Armed Forces deserved congratulations for their support in advancing the journey of development of Balochistan, he added.

Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Muhammad Wasim Ashraf, Provincial Ministers including Mir Zia Langove, Mitha Khan Kakar, Member Provincial Assembly Maulvi Noorullah, Inspector General (IG) Frontier Corps, Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah were also present on the occasion while a large number of tribal elders from the area attended the function.

In his address, the chief minister said that during decision-making, legislators must take into account the interests of the people and address their problems by taking a clear direction and taking practical steps.

He said that in order to move the development process forward, the participation and mutual trust of all stakeholders was essential.

"We have to strengthen the confidence of the people in the development process through our initiatives," he added.

The chief minister said that the biggest problem in Balochistan was the lack of infrastructure which was an obstacle in the development process.

He said that the government was paying full attention to the construction of roads, expansion and development projects in the province.

The chief minister urged the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce to establish good relations with their Afghan businessmen and encourage the Afghan people to take full advantage of that trade corridor.

He said that the Rs 400 billion costing western route project, from Zhob to Gwadar wouls bring development and prosperity in the area.

The provincial government would construct 2700 Kilometers roads during the current financial year to improve the communication system in the province.

The government had earmarked Rs 33.87�billion�for the development of roads and communication sector of the province.

Around 2500 km of road projects were completed in the province during the last financial year, he added.

The communication department has decided to construct more roads in the province to provide better facilities to the masses.

The government was working on various projects to improve the quality of life and they would feel a positive change, he added.