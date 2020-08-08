UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jam Kamal Inspects Rain Related Situation In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:40 PM

Jam Kamal inspects rain related situation in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to various parts of the city and inspected the rain-related situation and sanitation system.

Chief Minister inspected respective areas including Joint Road, Sariab Road, Satellite Town Link Road, Sirki Road and Double Road. Administrator, Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC), Deputy Commissioner Quetta and Managing Director of WASA were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to further improve the sanitation situation and drainage system.

He also inspected the multi-purpose sports complex under construction on Airport Road under Quetta package and reviewed the quality of construction work.

Instructing for ensuring completion of the project within the stipulated time frame, he said the complexes are under construction which will provide opportunities for sports and healthy recreation to the people of the areas after completion of them.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Mir Amir Magsi also accompanied the Chief Minister.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Sports Visit Road Airport

Recent Stories

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

5 minutes ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

6 minutes ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

6 minutes ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

2 hours ago

Roglic fires Bernal Tour warning with Ain win

6 minutes ago

US academic urges world community to fulfill its p ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.