Jam Kamal Instructs To Ensure Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Jam Kamal instructs to ensure timely completion of development projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Monday directed the departments concerned to set up a system of regular monitoring of uplift schemes which included in Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) and hold meetings on a quarterly basis to review the progress.

He said the incumbent government has set an example by initiating the development work on the projects announced in the PSDP from the beginning of the new financial year so that the fruits of development process should reach to the people in time.

The chief minister expressed these views while chairing an appraisal meeting of the PSDP for the last financial year and issues related to the commencement of implementation of the PSDP for the current financial year.

The meeting was attended by Balochistan Minister for Finance Mir Zahoor Baledi, Chief Secretary Fazil Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Bazdar, Finance Secretary Noorul Haq Baloch, Communications and Works Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, sports Secretary Imran Gachki and other officials concerned.

It was decided in the meeting to issue a quarterly schedule of meetings of committees in consultation with the departments in order to timely launch new development projects and their implementation. The decision was aimed to ensure time-saving and optimal utilization of allocated funds through expeditious implementation. The meeting also approved the project funding and authorization policy.

It was also directed to prepare PC-1 about new projects while a technical committee was formed under the supervision of the chief secretary to review the frozen schemes.

Earlier, the additional chief secretary Development Sector informed the meeting that 1437 schemes were completed in the last financial year with a cost of Rs 60 billion. While the development program, in the financial year 2020-21, included 2568 projects out of which 934 were new and 1434 were previously continued projects.

The chief minister directed for timely completion of the projects and no compromise should be made on quality.

