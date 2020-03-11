Jam Kamal instructs to strengthen borders' security measures for coping coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday took strict notice of illegal immigrants coming from Iran through Pakistan with the help of Levies and Revenue personnel.

He ordered that strict action would be taken against those personnel of Levies and Revenue on immediately basis who involved in this illegal process and they should be suspended soon from their duties.

Chief Minister also instructed all the divisional commissioners to take measures to ensure screening of people at borders areas, saying that illegal immigrants returning from Iran should not give permission for entering the country without screening and quarantine at Taftan and other border areas of the country.

He issued special directives to commissioners to enhance security measures at borders areas and to ensure regularly monitoring of border related areas so that no one could be illegally entered in the country.

He also given instructions to respective districts of deputy commissioners and assistant commissioner to take stern action in this regard at their areas for interest of public health.