Jam Kamal invites Karachi businessmen to invest in different sectors of Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday invited business community, especially from Karachi, to invest in very potential sectors of tourism, industrial and mining in his province, which is emerging as the best place for local and foreign investment.

"My special request to business community of Karachi to explore Balochistan. It is the future of investment. Many fantastic tourist sites are waiting for investment and tourists from Karachi," he urged while speaking at a seminar on Balochistan tourism at a hotel.

Besides a big number of local businesspersons and foreign diplomats, many political figures from Balochistan and Sindh including the Sindh Minister for Sports and Culture attended the important programme.

He said it was high time for the local business community to invest in Balochistan, which is very rich in natural resources, and it would be win-win situation for the investors, and the people and government of the province. The fast development in Balochitan could only done under public-private partnership. A government's job was to ensure security and provide better business environment by providing infrastructure and facilities required for investment.

He said that branding Balochistan was very good concept adding Balochistan government would hold such seminars in other provincial capitals as well.

Jam Kamal said Karachi was the city of more than two million population and it was the best market for Balochistan's tourism as the city lacked proper tourism sites/ facilities. The sea-water was also badly polluted with sewage, industrial waste and garbage from the city. The people here spend their spare hours at saturated restaurants or packed parks just to kill their time.

"You will have very clean beaches and beautiful mountains in Balochistan like that of Makran range.

We have 770 Kms long coastline," he re-assured.

Balochistan Chief Minister underlined the need for projecting Pakistan positively before the world and that media should play its due role.

"We are showing more security concerns to the world about Pakistan, especially for Balochistan," he observed adding that the security in the entire country was good.

Jam Kamal thanked the business community and professionals of Karachi for their attendance at the seminar. He also thanked bloggers and video makers for projecting Balochistan tourism.

He suggested that all provincial governments should sign MoUs for providing opportunities of visits to their universities to each other's students.

Jam Kamal said around 200 sites had been identified by Balochistan Government to preserve the cultural heritage.

Balochistan Government was trying to introduce youth on new kind of jobs through their special trainings/ skill development. "Specialization is the need of time," he emphasized.

Advisor to Balochistan Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara said it was imperative to develop tourism and culture, and to empower the youth for peace and security. Under its public sector development programme, Balochistan Government had planned to set up international sports centers in every district of the province.

He also proposed that international cultural centers should also be set up in every district.

Director General of Gwadar Development Authority, Shazeb Kakar spoke on the economic and tourism potential of Gwadar.

He informed about the various mega projects so far executed and the future ones related to Gwadar Port, city and tourism.

Huma Mustafa from Pakistan Tourism Department and a blogger on tourismShaheer Jafri also spoke on the occasion.