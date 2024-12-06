Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan called on Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail at Governor House Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan called on Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail at Governor House Quetta on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including the overall situation of the country were discussed.

Meanwhile, a joint strategy was also discussed to promote trade and development in Balochistan and the commitment made to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the province.

On this occasion, Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail emphasized on cooperation to fully benefit from the socio-economic development of the area.

He said that more dialogue is needed at the federal and provincial levels for the development of Balochistan.

Jam Kamal Khan assured that Balochistan would be full supported from the federation to make it the economic and trade hub of the entire area.