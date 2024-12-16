Open Menu

Jam Kamal Khan Lauds Government's Efforts To Address Inflation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Jam Kamal Khan lauds government's efforts to address inflation

Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan addressed the media in Sukkur on Monday and expressed concerns about the lack of essential economic zones in the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan addressed the media in Sukkur on Monday and expressed concerns about the lack of essential economic zones in the country.

He highlighted the export of sugar without a subsequent price increase, citing this as a positive indicator for the economy.

Jam Kamal also noted the decrease in interest rates and the downward trend in electricity prices in Pakistan.

He lauded the government's efforts to address inflation, urging the district administration to take necessary steps.

The minister praised the progress made in the agriculture sector, acknowledging the Prime Minister's concern for food security.

Jam Kamal's visit to Sukkur aimed to engage with the business community, listen to their concerns, and work together to promote industry and trade.

As the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan has been instrumental in shaping Pakistan's economic policies. Recently, he chaired the 9th National eCommerce Council meeting, emphasizing the importance of digital trade and eCommerce for Pakistan's economic future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Electricity Business Agriculture Visit Sukkur Progress Price Commerce Media Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves ..

Sindh University's Advanced Studies Board Approves 37 PhD and 110 MPhil Degrees

6 minutes ago
 Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new go ..

Things towards Pakistan to be changed after new govt in Bangladesh: former HC Ra ..

6 minutes ago
 Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahm ..

Food, energy inflation plummeting, says Jameel Ahmad

6 minutes ago
 Power theft pervasive issue across country: Expert ..

Power theft pervasive issue across country: Experts

9 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Busi ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates online meeting on Business and Human Rights

9 minutes ago
 Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA tol ..

Govt refunded huge amount to Hajj pilgrims; NA told

9 minutes ago
Palestinian students witness Senate proceedings

Palestinian students witness Senate proceedings

6 minutes ago
 Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head ..

Siddiqui stresses PTI must tackle legal cases head-on, foreign help won’t work

6 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) delegati ..

Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) delegation in China to explore market ..

6 minutes ago
 Politics of extremism multiplies problems: Nasir S ..

Politics of extremism multiplies problems: Nasir Shah

6 minutes ago
 KPITB finalizes Digital Transformation Policy-Road ..

KPITB finalizes Digital Transformation Policy-Roadmap 2030

6 minutes ago
 Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care completes plannin ..

Alkhidmat Foundation Orphan Care completes planning of leadership

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan