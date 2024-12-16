Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan addressed the media in Sukkur on Monday and expressed concerns about the lack of essential economic zones in the country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan addressed the media in Sukkur on Monday and expressed concerns about the lack of essential economic zones in the country.

He highlighted the export of sugar without a subsequent price increase, citing this as a positive indicator for the economy.

Jam Kamal also noted the decrease in interest rates and the downward trend in electricity prices in Pakistan.

He lauded the government's efforts to address inflation, urging the district administration to take necessary steps.

The minister praised the progress made in the agriculture sector, acknowledging the Prime Minister's concern for food security.

Jam Kamal's visit to Sukkur aimed to engage with the business community, listen to their concerns, and work together to promote industry and trade.

As the Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan has been instrumental in shaping Pakistan's economic policies. Recently, he chaired the 9th National eCommerce Council meeting, emphasizing the importance of digital trade and eCommerce for Pakistan's economic future.