Jam Kamal Khan Takes Oath
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Sunday administered the oath to Jamal Kamal Khan, the newly elected member of the National Assembly.
Jam Kamal Khan was elected as a member of the National Assembly from NA-257.
