Jam Kamal, Kundi Call On CM Sindh, Country's Economic, Political Situation Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister House on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of Sindh Chief Minister, the three leaders discussed the economic and political affairs of the country in the meeting.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the economic indicators showing that the country's economy was progressing.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal said there was need of enhancing of the exports.

The Chief Minister said that there was a need to pay special attention to export oriented production.

They agreed to increase investment in education, health and infrastructure in the country.

Murad Ali Shah said that after the flood situation, the focus of the government was on rehabilitation of the affected people, construction of their houses and the agriculture.

