Jam Kamal Lauds Role Of Police For Recovering Abducted Girl

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 09:27 PM

Jam Kamal lauds role of police for recovering abducted girl

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over performance of police for recovering an abducted girl

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over performance of police for recovering an abducted girl.

The minor girl namely Laraib was kidnapped from Railway Colony Quetta on August 24.

CM also appreciated the role of police especially those who conducted successful raid and recovered the abducted girl safe and sound.

"The apprehension of the kidnapper was an important development for elimination of such heinous activities in future," he maintained.

Earlier, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema said in a press conference that an abducted girl namely Laraib was recovered safe and sound by police team in scientific manner after small girl went missing from Railway Colony in last week of August.

He noted that a kidnapper Muhammad Yousaf, shoemaker by profession was arrested. He was also convicted of kidnapping of the girl case in 2015. Accused Muhammad Yousaf had been released on bail, he said adding that he had criminal record in this connection.

AIGP also handed over an abducted girl to her parents during press conference.

