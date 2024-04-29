Jam Kamal Launches Anti-polio Drive In Hub
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal along with Deputy Commissioner Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar on Monday inaugurated an anti-polio campaign in his constituencies in Hub District
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal along with Deputy Commissioner Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar on Monday inaugurated an anti-polio campaign in his Constituencies in Hub District.
Deputy Commissioner briefed the Minister regarding the preparation of the drive that the authorities were paying special attention to polio after the reports of polio virus being positive after the sampling of the sewage drains of the district Hub.
She said in the briefing that this year, a special polio campaign has been started in Balochistan after polio cases were reported in Dera Bugti and Chaman.
WHO officer Dr. Nazir and the administrative officer said in the briefing that during the last polio campaign, the majority of rejected children have been recovered.
They said that 78 area in-charges, 25 monitors, 23 fax centers, 18 transit points have been established and 326 teams were formed to administer polio vaccine in Hub district. The special anti-polio campaign will continue from April 29 to May 3, Around 360 teams have been formed across the district to vaccinate children, who will go door to door to administer polio drops to children in Hub Town and its suburbs, Tehsil Driji, Sonmiani Winder and Gadani, they said.
The district officer said that our entire team, the district administration and health workers were working together and we were trying to eradicate the deadly disease like polio from the whole country including the district with the support of the parents.
Federal Minister Jam Kamal also praised the efforts of polio health workers and said that the district team would run a successful campaign with their day and night efforts.
Deputy Commissioner Hub, DHO Hub, Deputy DHO, and NSTP Officer Hub have directed the health workers to take cold bottled water and ORS for drinking while performing their duties keeping in view.
DC Ruhana Gul Kakar also urged the parents to cooperate to polio teams to administer anti-polio drops to their children for protection them from permanent disability.
Recent Stories
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
Georgia ruling party stages mass rally to counter protests
Bayern ready for 'extraordinary' Bellingham, says Tuchel
PTI leaders get interim bail
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update
French actor Depardieu released after sexual assault questioning
Book launching ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
Foreign travellers laud Pakistani police for extending help in Upper Kohistan la ..
Committed to resolve issues through dialogue: Rana Ihsaan
AC seizes one pistol for no-verification of arms license
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched10 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders get interim bail6 minutes ago
-
Book launching ceremony held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)5 minutes ago
-
Foreign travellers laud Pakistani police for extending help in Upper Kohistan landsliding5 minutes ago
-
Committed to resolve issues through dialogue: Rana Ihsaan5 minutes ago
-
AC seizes one pistol for no-verification of arms license5 minutes ago
-
Justice Babar dismisses pleas seeking his recusal in audio leak case5 minutes ago
-
Senators demand probe into social media propaganda on taxing solar consumers6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan values Germany as significant global partner: ambassador6 minutes ago
-
Court testifies four more witnesses against PTI founder6 minutes ago
-
PECA law implementation, regulator's role needs to be reviewed by Senate: Anusha6 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi meets Bilawal Bhutto, discussed party matters6 minutes ago