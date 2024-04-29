Jam Kamal launches anti-polio drive in Hub

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal along with Deputy Commissioner Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar on Monday inaugurated an anti-polio campaign in his constituencies in Hub District

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal along with Deputy Commissioner Hub Ruhana Gul Kakar on Monday inaugurated an anti-polio campaign in his Constituencies in Hub District.

Deputy Commissioner briefed the Minister regarding the preparation of the drive that the authorities were paying special attention to polio after the reports of polio virus being positive after the sampling of the sewage drains of the district Hub.

She said in the briefing that this year, a special polio campaign has been started in Balochistan after polio cases were reported in Dera Bugti and Chaman.

WHO officer Dr. Nazir and the administrative officer said in the briefing that during the last polio campaign, the majority of rejected children have been recovered.

They said that 78 area in-charges, 25 monitors, 23 fax centers, 18 transit points have been established and 326 teams were formed to administer polio vaccine in Hub district. The special anti-polio campaign will continue from April 29 to May 3, Around 360 teams have been formed across the district to vaccinate children, who will go door to door to administer polio drops to children in Hub Town and its suburbs, Tehsil Driji, Sonmiani Winder and Gadani, they said.

The district officer said that our entire team, the district administration and health workers were working together and we were trying to eradicate the deadly disease like polio from the whole country including the district with the support of the parents.

Federal Minister Jam Kamal also praised the efforts of polio health workers and said that the district team would run a successful campaign with their day and night efforts.

Deputy Commissioner Hub, DHO Hub, Deputy DHO, and NSTP Officer Hub have directed the health workers to take cold bottled water and ORS for drinking while performing their duties keeping in view.

DC Ruhana Gul Kakar also urged the parents to cooperate to polio teams to administer anti-polio drops to their children for protection them from permanent disability.