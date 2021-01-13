Jam Kamal orders inquiry against Ex-Commissioner Quetta over delay in development project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan ordered the authorities concerned to conduct an inquiry against former Commissioner Quetta for unnecessary delay in implementation of Sariab Road Quetta construction project.

While chairing a meeting, the chief minister also expressed his displeasure over the delay in implementation of projects under Quetta Development Package and the division of construction of Usta-Mohammad Road into ten sections. He also ordered Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) to conduct inquiry against officials concerned including Ex-Commissioner Quetta over delaying the projects.

The chief minister said funds of government and time had been wasted due to unnecessary delays of projects, adding, the action would be taken against those responsible. The public confidence would be lost due to such negligence in the duties of officials which was not acceptable.

He said the people of Quetta have high expectations from the Quetta package and this project was important for the beauty of city and the provision of civic amenities to the citizen.

The CM also instructed the Department of Communication and Works (C&W) and P&D's Project Director to take effective steps for micro level management by implementing successful mechanisms for the implementation of Quetta Development Package project.

He said Quetta development package would be proved as a significant milestone for the development of city.

Earlier, the chief minister was briefed about the projects process by the project director Commissioner Quetta in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Livestock Matha Khan, CMIT Chairman Haider Ali Shakwa, Balochistan Chief Secretary Capt. (Retd) Fazil Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Abdul Sabur Kakar, Special Secretary to Chief Minister Asfandyar Baloch, Secretary Finance Pasand Khan Buledi, Secretary Roads Saleem Awan, Information Secretary Shah Irfan Gharshin, Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Kakar, DG Anti-Corruption and other officials concerned.