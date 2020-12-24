UrduPoint.com
Jam Kamal Orders To Prepare Inclusive Mechanism For Enhancing Capacity Of Revenue Deptt

Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:31 AM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday directed to prepare a comprehensive mechanism to increase capacity of the Revenue Department aimed to boost collecting of revenue in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday directed to prepare a comprehensive mechanism to increase capacity of the Revenue Department aimed to boost collecting of revenue in the province.

He said for which modern technology would be utilized to fill the vacancies of Patwaris under Public Service Commission and necessary changes in service rules and ordered concerned officials to send the relevant summary immediately in this regard.

The Chief Minister gave these directives while presiding over a meeting on Revenue Department and Land Management Revenue Information System related to digitization of the department.

He said If the district administration performs its basic function in an efficient manner, the department will play a vital role in the economic development of the province.

Jam Kamal Khan further said the districts from which more revenue is being collected and should also be given a share to them in the revenue.

On the occasion, a briefing was given by the concerned authorities regarding Balochistan Land Revenue Management Information System.

The meeting was also apprised in the briefing that the project has been prepared in the style of Punjab province which included digitization of land records, tax reduction control, easy access to land records, better land planning for public welfare, Scanning and indexing module, data entry module, hub facility, e-stamping module, interactive site, mobile app, feedback module, launching integration system and setting up of new divisions and districts in the province.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the Revenue and Divisional Commissioners to increase the revenue and take reasonable steps in this regard.

The Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars, Deputy Tehsildars and other staff of the Revenue Department should be aware of their duties and perform their duties efficiently, he instructed.

Special instructions was issued to all the Commissioners by the CM that they would formulate a Revenue Generation Strategy while formulating a comprehensive mechanism for Abiana collection and a letter should be sent immediately in respective areas of tehsildars to ask for the details of Abiana.

The Chief Minister said the special attention needs to be paid to the district administration for revenue generation and the subordinate officers should be directed to ensure strict implementation in this regard.

The Chief Minister ordered to give a comprehensive presentation regarding establishment of new divisions and districts and after further consideration in this regard, recommendations should be made.

Provincial Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Parliamentary Secretary for Information Ms. Bushra Rind, Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Danish Kumar, Senior Member board of Revenue Qamar Masood, Secretary Finance Noorul Haq Baloch and Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Kakar were present on the occasion. Apart from DG Public Relation, Shah, other concerned officials while the Divisional Commissioners participated by video link

