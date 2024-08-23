Open Menu

Jam Kamal Presides Sectoral Council Meetings On Pharmaceutical, Chemical Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 08:23 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal has chaired two separate sectoral councils meetings on Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Sectors were held here at TDAP Headquarter on Friday.

Under Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF 2022-25), 16 sectoral councils were formed of different export oriented sectors on March 31, 2022.

Out of these 16 different sectors, two potential sectors are Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries which were invited for meetings in TDAP.

These sectoral meetings were attended by other senior officers from Commerce Ministry, DRAP, Pakistan Customs.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal assured sectoral council members that consultative drive is being implemented under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif so that policy proposals will be incorporated in the National Export Policy board.

These meetings were concluded with a commitment to address the outlined challenges and pursue actionable strategies to enhance the export potential on different sectors from Pakistan. Broadly, follow up meetings will be organized in Islamabad at Ministry of Commerce to develop Export Policy with recommendations from all sectors in Pakistan.

Special Secretary for Commerce, Saeed Mangnejo, TDAP Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala, Executive Director General Ministry of Commerce Muhammad Ashraf, DG Engineering & Minerals Division Azhar Ali Dahar, Zulfiqar Ali Langah Director Engineering & Minerals Division and Muhammad Yousuf, Assistant Manager and Secretary for the Sectoral Council were present on the occasion.

The chairmen and council members on Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics were invited at TDAP HQ Sectoral Council on Pharmaceuticals to deliberate upon export enhancement strategies and main challenging areas which need to be addressed at policy level under federal government.

Adnan Hiran representing Pharmaceutical sectors and Osman Waheed and other key speakers attended sectoral meeting with discussed ideas with the Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal with their set of proposals which need to be addressed if exports from this sector is to be enhanced.

The Sectoral Council on Chemicals and Paint industry also attended meeting with Minister for Commerce at 12:30 at TDAP HQ, Karachi under the leadership of Mr Zubair Tufail. Mr Jai Ram representing Chemical sector made brief presentations to the Minister and put forward set of proposals on increase of exports from Pakistan.

