Jam Kamal reviews progress on 'Green Bus Service' project

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, Tuesday held a meeting to review the progress on 'Green Bus Service' project.

The provincial government was planning to launch the bus service in Quetta to overcome the traffic issues, besides providing affordable transport to the commuters.

A state-run public transport comprising, six big and four mini buses would be started on an experimental basis by determining suitable routes in Quetta.

Chairing a meeting, he directed the authorities concerned to expand the bus service in other cities of the province.

"If public transport is standardized, people will travel in it and it will have a positive impact on the overall traffic system," Jam Kamal said.

The meeting also reviewed the installation of tracking system in buses running on Quetta-Karachi highway.

The installation of tracker device in buses running on national highways would also control over speeding and provide the data, he added.

Meanwhile a meeting will be held with the transporters regarding the installation of the tracker.

The chief minister directed to send letters to the Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Federal Secretary of Communications for the deployment of Motorway Police on the national highways of the province.