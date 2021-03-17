Jam Kamal reviews work on development projects

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing development projects and new schemes of various sectors including agriculture, board of Revenue, Excise & Taxation and Culture Department in detail.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Provincial Adviser on Excise and Taxation Malik Naeem Khan Bazai, Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Finance, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Information and other concerned officials.

The Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development briefed the meeting regarding the ongoing development projects, new schemes and concept papers for agriculture, revenue Excise and Taxation and Culture sectors for the financial year 2021-22 saying that concept papers have been approved for sectors including 26 for agriculture, seven for energy, four for excise and 17 for culture department.

The meeting was informed that development plans were being implemented in the departments of tourism, minerals, livestock and fisheries.

While instructing the officials of the Planning and Development Department, the Chief Minister said that development plans should be formulated in the next budget keeping in view the profiling and economic needs of each district.

The CM also directed that plans should also be prepared to further strengthen the existing tourist sites for the growth and promotion of tourism in the province.