ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Mir Kamal and Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Wednesday in a meeting exchanged views on prevailing political situation in the country and matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal said former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain was a seasoned politicians, who had always talked about putting things together and at every difficult stage found solution through his positive proposals, said a press release.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that his party was supporting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government with sincerity and good intentions, adding "we do not need offices or ministries, we want economically strong country so that clouds of price hike and inflation hovering over the country are cleared and living standard of the people be improved. The government was sincere in removing reservations of all allies."On this occasion, Chairman Standing Committee on Energy Ch Salik Hussain and Provincial Minister Zamrak Khan were also present.