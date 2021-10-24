UrduPoint.com

Jam Kamal Steps Down As Balochistan CM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan stepped down from his post on Sunday.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal has tendered his resignation to the Balochistan governor after talks at a meeting held at the Governor House.

His resignation came following weeks of political tussle in the province after disgruntled members of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) tabled a no-confidence motion against the CM.

