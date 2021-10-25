Jam Kamal Steps Down As Balochistan CM
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan stepped down from his post on Sunday.
Chief Minister Jam Kamal has tendered his resignation to the Balochistan governor after talks at a meeting held at the Governor House.
His resignation came following weeks of political tussle in the province after disgruntled members of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) tabled a no-confidence motion against the CM.
The Governor Balochistan has accepted the resignation tendered by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.