UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jam Kamal Thanks Prime Minister For Giving Land Of Radio Pakistan Sariab To Balochistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 09:37 PM

Jam Kamal thanks Prime Minister for giving land of Radio Pakistan Sariab to Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said that practical efforts were being continued on mega project to provide facilities to masses across the province including its capital city, saying in this regard, roads and parks would be extended in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said that practical efforts were being continued on mega project to provide facilities to masses across the province including its capital city, saying in this regard, roads and parks would be extended in Quetta.

He expressed these views while addressing at the floor of the House on Friday where Deputy Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired a session of Balochistan Assembly.

The Chief Minister also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing land of Radio Pakistan's Sariab area after approval to provincial government in order to establish sports complex for promotion of games activities, saying that past government had deprived masses from facilities in the province from 50 years.

Jam Kamal said stadiums were constructing at Kuchlak and Sariab area for provision of sports conveniences to youth first time in the history of province, despite of continued efforts on mega project to facilitate citizens of Quetta city where smallest projects and big schemes were of Rs 500 million and Rs 7 billion respectively.

He said its construction works would be given to expert companies through tenders on merit basis in order to complete development schemes with standard and in time, saying the incumbent provincial government was striving to ensure provision of benefits to common men along with stakeholders in the province.

"Sports complex would be set up in each district to promote sporting activities at grass roots level for healthy activities in the areas", he said, saying promotion of sport activities could also help eliminate menace of narcotics from respective areas.

He said efforts are afoot to establish new parks and renovation and lengthening of old parks for facilities of people in respective areas of Quetta.

The Chief Minister also stressed upon the Opposition leader and members to cooperate with provincial government for development of the province and invited them to attend ceremonies of laying foundations of cardiac and cancer hospitals in Quetta.

He also appreciated the members of provincial assembly (MPAs) who are taking interest in development plan of Quetta city in the assembly and termed it a positive sign for the area.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Sports Provincial Assembly Cancer From Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Climate affects development of human speech: Study ..

4 minutes ago

Ferguson would be delighted to work under Ancelott ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan fightback after Shaheen's five-fer in sec ..

4 minutes ago

US Troops to Remain in Syria Until Local Allies Ca ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Says Had 'Very Good Talk' With China's Xi on ..

5 minutes ago

Johnson's Brexit deal secures first win in new par ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.