Jam Kamal thanks Prime Minister for giving land of Radio Pakistan Sariab to Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said that practical efforts were being continued on mega project to provide facilities to masses across the province including its capital city, saying in this regard, roads and parks would be extended in Quetta

He expressed these views while addressing at the floor of the House on Friday where Deputy Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo chaired a session of Balochistan Assembly.

The Chief Minister also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing land of Radio Pakistan's Sariab area after approval to provincial government in order to establish sports complex for promotion of games activities, saying that past government had deprived masses from facilities in the province from 50 years.

Jam Kamal said stadiums were constructing at Kuchlak and Sariab area for provision of sports conveniences to youth first time in the history of province, despite of continued efforts on mega project to facilitate citizens of Quetta city where smallest projects and big schemes were of Rs 500 million and Rs 7 billion respectively.

He said its construction works would be given to expert companies through tenders on merit basis in order to complete development schemes with standard and in time, saying the incumbent provincial government was striving to ensure provision of benefits to common men along with stakeholders in the province.

"Sports complex would be set up in each district to promote sporting activities at grass roots level for healthy activities in the areas", he said, saying promotion of sport activities could also help eliminate menace of narcotics from respective areas.

He said efforts are afoot to establish new parks and renovation and lengthening of old parks for facilities of people in respective areas of Quetta.

The Chief Minister also stressed upon the Opposition leader and members to cooperate with provincial government for development of the province and invited them to attend ceremonies of laying foundations of cardiac and cancer hospitals in Quetta.

He also appreciated the members of provincial assembly (MPAs) who are taking interest in development plan of Quetta city in the assembly and termed it a positive sign for the area.