Jam Kamal urges Pak diaspora to apprise world about miseries of Kashmiris

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Wednesday urged the Pakistani community living abroad to apprise the world about the miseries of Kashmiris and garner support to help them get their right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Wednesday urged the Pakistani community living abroad to apprise the world about the miseries of Kashmiris and garner support to help them get their right to self-determination.

Addressing the participants of a National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir here, he said a delegation of Parliamentarians from Balochistan had already reached New York to highlight Kashmir issue.

Jam Kamal urged youth of the country to use social media to highlight the miseries of Kashmiris.

People of Pakistan had supported the people of Indian occupied Kashmir and would continue to support Kashmiris till their freedom from India, he added.

The expression of solidarity and unity of the nation with the Kashmir cause was the message for the whole world, he said, adding Kashmiris were giving sacrifices of their lives to achieve freedom.

The chief minister said the measures taken by India in occupied Kashmir were illegal and in violation of human rights.