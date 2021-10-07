UrduPoint.com

Jam Kamal Visits Harnai To Review Quake Relief Work

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 11:20 PM

Jam Kamal visits Harnai to review quake relief work

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Thursday visited Harnai to review the earthquake relief work.

The chief minister was also briefed about the relief operation by the district administration and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) officials.

On this occasion, the chief minister also directed to expedite the relief work.

He also visited the District Headquarters Hospital, Harnai and inspected the arrangements at the hospital.

Expressing satisfaction over the relief efforts, he paid tributes to the rescue teams.

Later, Jam Kamal accompanied by provincial ministers visited the home of a victim where three persons of a family died due to the quake.

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and offered prayers that Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peaces and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Provincial Ministers Haji Mitha Khan Kakar, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai and Haji Muhammad Khan Tour Utman Khel also accompanied with the Chief Minister during the visit.

