Jam Kamal Vows To Boost Trade In Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 08:31 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Jam Kamal Khan on Friday vowed to boost trade activities, reaffirming government pledge to develop the infrastructure and set up industries in Balochista
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Jam Kamal Khan on Friday vowed to boost trade activities, reaffirming government pledge to develop the infrastructure and set up industries in Balochistan.
“In line with the economic plan devised by the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, industrial sector is being revived to boost economic activities in Balochistan,” he said while addressing to the members of Quetta Chamber of Commerce in provincial capital.
Jam Kamal Khan said that Balochistan is the trade gateway, connecting the central Asian countries to the rest of the world.
He said that many countries are keen to invest in the transit, roads and ports of Pakistan and transport their goods to other parts of the world through Balochistan.
The minister said he visited the Quetta Chamber of Commerce to interact with business community and devise a joint strategy to enhance the trade in the region.
He said the Balochistan province has huge transit potential due to its geographical location, adding that efforts would be taken to formulate formal trade mechanism in order to improve the sector.
Addressing the business community, the Minister said that geographical location of Balochistan is very important in terms of trade which has a significant role in the development and economic activities of the country.
“The federal government, he said is trying to encourage the business community making all-out efforts to facilitate the trade community.
He expressed concerns over the lack of facilities in the special economic zones stressing the need for constructing special economic zones for giving rise to the business and trade.
Jam Kamal said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is paying special attention to the development of Balochistan. “PM is trying to develop all the sections of Balochistan equally so that the people of the province get benefits of the government policies.
On this occasion, he assured the business community that concrete steps would be taken to solve the problems of the business community on a priority basis.
He noted that the PM has formulated a special committee for the enhancement of formal trade and called a meeting of the committee to discuss the issues faced by the business community and devise a concerted strategy.
He deplored that the provinces have hesitating to own commerce industries and not paying required attentions for the promotion of exports.
Jam Kamal Khan while talking to Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries also expressed concerned over the poor infrastructure and energy issues terming them main hurdles behind the slow pace of business activities in Balochistan.
“Balochistan province has limited industries and trade opportunities and the business community is facing difficulties due to energy crises and lack of infrastructure, he said.
APP/umr-ask
Recent Stories
EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal
Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues
Chairman CDA inaugurates digital smart parking management system at F-7 Markaz
Gold prices decline by Rs 1000 per tola
IGP issues over Rs. 3.7m for medical expenses of police personnel
Rs2.7bn for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme' released
RCCI’s 3-Day Food Fest-2024 begins at Ayub Park
Sindh Rehabilitation Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 satellite station DHA
LESCO resolves 1,057 complaints
ZEb-Tech organizes certificate distribution ceremony
EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal
Romania's top court scraps presidential election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on smog SOP violators continues1 minute ago
-
Chairman CDA inaugurates digital smart parking management system at F-7 Markaz1 minute ago
-
IGP issues over Rs. 3.7m for medical expenses of police personnel1 minute ago
-
Rs2.7bn for 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme' released2 minutes ago
-
RCCI’s 3-Day Food Fest-2024 begins at Ayub Park10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Rehabilitation Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 satellite station DHA10 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,057 complaints10 minutes ago
-
ZEb-Tech organizes certificate distribution ceremony10 minutes ago
-
Woman found hanged10 minutes ago
-
Medical stores inspected in Sukkur24 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader in three cases24 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 497 power pilferers in 24 hours36 minutes ago