Open Menu

Jam Kamal Vows To Remove Balochistan’s Sense Of Deprivation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Jam Kamal vows to remove Balochistan’s sense of deprivation

Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, on Friday said PML-N will try its best to work up to the expectations of the people of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, on Friday said PML-N will try its best to work up to the expectations of the people of the province.

Speaking at a state-run news channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League (N) will make concerted efforts to remove sense of deprivation prevailing in Balochistan.

“It is economic and social backwardness that lead to sense of deprivation among masses in Balochistan,” he said while reiterating party’s resolve to live up to the expectations of the common man of the province.

To a question, he said due to lack of central leadership, Balochistan Awami Party could not show discipline in Balochistan. “The decision at the center reflects governance in the provinces,” he maintained.

Former CM expressing optimism over role of newly-elect political parties said, would be coalition partners will make tireless efforts to resolve the burning issues of Balochistan.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Lead Turkish Lira Best

Recent Stories

May-9 violence: ATC sends independent MPA-elect to ..

May-9 violence: ATC sends independent MPA-elect to jail for identification parad ..

4 minutes ago
 Aneeq acknowledges Saudi ambassador's role in pilg ..

Aneeq acknowledges Saudi ambassador's role in pilgrim services

4 minutes ago
 WASA initiates action against absentees

WASA initiates action against absentees

26 minutes ago
 3 injured in cylinder blast

3 injured in cylinder blast

26 minutes ago
 561 centers established for Matric exams: Commissi ..

561 centers established for Matric exams: Commissioner

43 minutes ago
 Shaheen sees opportunity for emerging players in R ..

Shaheen sees opportunity for emerging players in Rashid's absence

42 minutes ago
Shadab want to make comeback thru HBL PSL 9

Shadab want to make comeback thru HBL PSL 9

48 minutes ago
 One killed, 3 injured during scuffle

One killed, 3 injured during scuffle

43 minutes ago
 Early cotton cultivation to give bumper production ..

Early cotton cultivation to give bumper production: DD Agriculture

43 minutes ago
 Venezuela suspends UN rights office, expels staff

Venezuela suspends UN rights office, expels staff

44 minutes ago
 ICT admin conducts interviews of childless couples ..

ICT admin conducts interviews of childless couples to adopt child

44 minutes ago
 SFA inspects tea markets to check quality

SFA inspects tea markets to check quality

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan