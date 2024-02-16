Jam Kamal Vows To Remove Balochistan’s Sense Of Deprivation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, on Friday said PML-N will try its best to work up to the expectations of the people of the province
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, on Friday said PML-N will try its best to work up to the expectations of the people of the province.
Speaking at a state-run news channel, he said Pakistan Muslim League (N) will make concerted efforts to remove sense of deprivation prevailing in Balochistan.
“It is economic and social backwardness that lead to sense of deprivation among masses in Balochistan,” he said while reiterating party’s resolve to live up to the expectations of the common man of the province.
To a question, he said due to lack of central leadership, Balochistan Awami Party could not show discipline in Balochistan. “The decision at the center reflects governance in the provinces,” he maintained.
Former CM expressing optimism over role of newly-elect political parties said, would be coalition partners will make tireless efforts to resolve the burning issues of Balochistan.
