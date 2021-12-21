UrduPoint.com

Jam Khan Assures Delegation Of Demands Fulfillment

Jam Khan assures delegation of demands fulfillment

A delegation of the Sindh Irrigation Trade Union Mutehada Federation called on the Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro and discussed various issues and rights of the employees in-detail

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of the Sindh Irrigation Trade Union Mutehada Federation called on the Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro and discussed various issues and rights of the employees in-detail.

The delegation was led by President of Sindh Irrigation Trade Union Mutehada Federation, Allah Bux Damrah, said a communique.

The delegation apprised the Minister of different issues including provision of utility allowances, health card, implementation of son and deceased quota etc.

They also presented a charter of demand to him.

On that, Jam Khan Shoro assured the delegation members of the fulfillment of their all legal demands as soon as possible.

