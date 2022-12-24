Jam Khan Shoro felicitates Christian community on Christmas Day

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has extended felicitations to the Christian community on the eve of Christmas Day.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro has extended felicitations to the Christian community on the eve of Christmas Day.

In a message on Saturday, Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro said, "The birthday of Hazrat Essa (AS) is a sacred and auspicious occasion for the Christian community as well as for the Muslims.

" He said that the holy festival of Christmas gave the message of peace and harmony to the world and it also promoted brotherhood, tolerance, harmony among the Pakistani people.

He said that they equally share joys and happiness with the Christian community as the festival of Christmas provided an opportunity to further strengthen the bonds of unity, love, and affection.