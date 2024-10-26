Jam Khan Shoro inaugurates Hydro Information Center

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Government of Sindh has decided to establish weather stations in the province. In this connection, Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro inaugurated the Hydro Information center in the Irrigation office on Saturday.

The provincial minister inspected the Hydro Information Center and took briefing from officers.

He said that the Hydro Information Center would help to compile data about Barrage Canal, upstream and downstream as earlier it was very difficult to collect data and now it was highly easier.

The minister said that researchers could get data with the help of the latest equipment.