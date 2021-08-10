Jam lays foundation stone of 'Hub Southern Bypass Road'

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of 'Hub Southern Bypass Road' which will connect the industrial zone with the city improving connectivity and swift access to the markets

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of 'Hub Southern Bypass Road' which will connect the industrial zone with the city improving connectivity and swift access to the markets.

Speaking on the occasion, Jam Kamal said the southern Bypass road is very important for Hub industrial zones and would facilitate the commuters in safe and easy travelling on board.

"The project will benefit the people of Hub City and Saqran area," Kamal said, adding, thousands of vehicles would be able to travel smoothly on the Southern Bypass Road every day.

Jam Kamal said the roads would bring prosperity and development in the area besides providing access to markets to the local masses.

He added that a network of roads was being laid across the province improving transport infrastructure at a considerable rate.

The present government has initiated important schemes and also concentrated on imperative projects, he added.

First time in the history, he said the government has initiated mega projects as well as small scale development schemes in the province.

The CM said the previous regimes inaugurated development projects but they were never completed.

He added the government would complete its initiated projects within the time limit pledged.

He announced that he would make sure to expedite development work of Winder Dam as the foundation stone of the project was also laid some ten years ago.

"When Prime Minister Imran Khan called the file of Winder dam, it was revealed that nothing had happened on the dam site despite exhibition of plaque," he informed.

Completion of basic development initiatives would provide relief to the masses, Jam Kamal concluded.