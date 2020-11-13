Jam Madad Ali passes away, to be laid in rest at village Jam Nawaz Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA and senior politician Jam MadadAli, 58, Friday passed away after some health complications in the metropolis.

According to a close contact of late Jam Madad Ali, earlier, he was tested positive for the coronavirus but later he was tested negative and died of some health complications.

Late Jam had been elected six times as a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh. Mr.

Jam was well known as a Pakistan Muslim League (Functional) leader and also remained leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly from 2008 to 2011 but later he joined PPP.

The deceased got his bachelor of arts degree from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro and by profession he was an agriculturist.

Late Jam basically belonged to the Goth Jam Nawaz Ali of district Sanghar.

The deceased would be laid to rest tomorrow (Saturday) at his ancestral graveyard in Goth Jam Nawaz Ali at 4 p.m.