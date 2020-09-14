UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jam Reviews Various Development Schemes Under Quetta Package

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:50 PM

Jam reviews various development schemes under Quetta Package

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday visited Sariab area to review various development schemes including construction of roads, irrigation and sports complex under Quetta Package.

He was accompanied by Advisers to CM for Livestock, Mitha Khan, Adviser to Sports Abdul Khaliq Hazara, BAP's leader Agha Umar Ahmed Zai, Mir Usman Pirkani, Mir Noorullah Lehri, Secretary Communication and Works (C&W) and other officials.

Commissioner Quetta briefed Mir Jam Kamal Khan about the progress of the development schemes.

He also instructed the concerned official to timely ensure completion of projects under Quetta Package in order to provide facilities to public in the area.

The CM also visited Sheikh Zayad Hosptial where he inspected work of cancer hospital under construction.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Sports Progress Cancer

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

31 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

31 minutes ago

Kremlin Says $1.5Bln State Loan to Belarus Not Med ..

4 minutes ago

US, Mongolia Agree to Hold Additional Talks on Boo ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister for effective policing, new legisla ..

4 minutes ago

43 Head Constables promoted to rank of Assistant S ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.